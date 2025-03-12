AlphaQuest LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 120,363.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

