AlphaQuest LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $124.66 and a one year high of $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

