ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 119,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 107,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $605,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

