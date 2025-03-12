Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,200. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

