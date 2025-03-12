American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Aires Trading Up 0.9 %
AAIRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. American Aires has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
American Aires Company Profile
