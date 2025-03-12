American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 99317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAT

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.33.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,829,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 431,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.