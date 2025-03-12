Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.04.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $318.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.43. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

