Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 34005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $310,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,392.98. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

