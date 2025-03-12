Amundi Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,317 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.51% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $60,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $540,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HST opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.