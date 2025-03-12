Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.30% of NVR worth $73,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,942,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NVR by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,357.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,728.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8,656.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

