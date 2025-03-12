Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVIR Q1 Earnings

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181,852 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

