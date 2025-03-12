Analysts Set Expectations for United Airlines Q3 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $76.06 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

