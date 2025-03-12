Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2025 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/7/2025 – PTC Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – PTC Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

2/28/2025 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2025 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2025 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Get PTC Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $373,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,823,564.48. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $63,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,959.36. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,870 shares of company stock worth $1,075,657. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.