Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%.
Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,233. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $29.11.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anika Therapeutics
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.