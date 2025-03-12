Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,233. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

