Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 437681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

