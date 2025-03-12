APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in APA were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in APA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

