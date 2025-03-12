Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACGLO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
