Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a net margin of 82.47% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock traded down GBX 1.77 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 246.23 ($3.19). 476,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,340. The stock has a market cap of £408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.03.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

