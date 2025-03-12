Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 114.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.