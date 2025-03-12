Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

