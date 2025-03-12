Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.11 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

