Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Belden by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Belden by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.