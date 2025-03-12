Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HYD opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

