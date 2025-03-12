Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 539 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

View Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.