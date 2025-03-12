ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 52,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $690.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $732.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.65. The company has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

