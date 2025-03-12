Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, an increase of 636.9% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atos Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,545. Atos has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

