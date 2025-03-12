Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ATOS has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

ATOS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 280.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

