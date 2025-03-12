AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48 or higher for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. AT&T also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.

AT&T Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.