AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Zacks reports. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.

AudioEye Price Performance

AEYE stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 235,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AudioEye has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.