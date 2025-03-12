AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 million-$9.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 235,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 34.49%. Analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.