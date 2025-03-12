Austin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $459.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.