Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGV. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,610,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.