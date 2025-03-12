Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

