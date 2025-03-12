Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $105,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

