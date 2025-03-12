Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $949.66 and its 200-day moving average is $845.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

