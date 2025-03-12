Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.83% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $56,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

