Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,627 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $30,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 325,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

