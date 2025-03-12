Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 146,659 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.32% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

