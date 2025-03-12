Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 17,666 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.