Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

