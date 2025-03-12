Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,362 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantor worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.