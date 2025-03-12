B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 466,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

