Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. 231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

