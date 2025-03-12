Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

