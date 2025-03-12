Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $11.25. Bankinter shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 17,992 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKNIY

Bankinter Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bankinter, S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.