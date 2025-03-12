Bare Financial Services Inc Has $33.79 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.89 and a 200-day moving average of $589.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.