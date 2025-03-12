Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 167,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 145,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

