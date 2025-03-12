Barrington Research Has Strong Estimate for WBD Q1 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

