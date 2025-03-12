Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 22.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 668,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 232,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 22.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

