Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette Buys 5,200 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$15,080.00.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
TSE:BTE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.04. 2,181,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
